Dryden Gold Corp. Expands Equity Financing Round

Dryden Gold Corp (TSE:DRY) has released an update.

Dryden Gold Corp. has announced an increase in its non-brokered equity financing due to strong demand, aiming for maximum aggregate proceeds of up to $3,500,000. The financing includes various share offerings at different prices, with proceeds intended to fund drilling and exploration on their Dryden Gold Property, and for general corporate purposes. This upsizing is pending regulatory approval, including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:DRY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.