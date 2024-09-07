Dryden Gold Corp. Expands Equity Financing Amid High Demand

Dryden Gold Corp (TSE:DRY) has released an update.

Dryden Gold Corp. is set to expand its non-brokered equity financing due to high demand, aiming to raise up to $3.5 million for its Dryden Gold Property’s exploration in Northwestern Ontario and for general corporate purposes. The offering includes flow-through shares, charity flow-through units, and hard dollar units at various prices, with potential finders’ fees for eligible persons. The funds raised will support the company’s drilling and exploration efforts, as well as working capital and administrative expenses.

