Dryden Gold Corp Completes 2025 Exploration Campaign with Promising Discoveries

An announcement from Dryden Gold Corp ( (TSE:DRY) ) is now available.

Dryden Gold Corp has successfully completed its 2025 Exploration Campaign, which included 15,000 meters of drilling and summer fieldwork. The campaign focused on expanding the Gold Rock target area and exploring new discoveries in the Dryden Gold District. The results have been promising, with the discovery of multiple parallel mineralized structures at Gold Rock and significant potential at Mud Lake. The company plans to include regional targets Hyndman and Sherridon in its 2026 program, indicating a pivotal year for Dryden Gold in setting up exploration facilities and hiring a local geology team.

Dryden Gold Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in district-scale discoveries and aims to expand its strategic land package in the Dryden Gold District, with a particular emphasis on high-grade gold targets.

