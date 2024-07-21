DroneShield’s Record Revenue and Pipeline Surge

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited has reported a remarkable 110% increase in revenues, reaching $24.1 million in the first half of 2024, marking the highest earnings for this period in the company’s history. Their customer cash receipts also surged by 40% to $21.4 million, with a significant business pipeline growth, now valued at $1.1 billion. This growth is partly attributed to the heightened demand in Asia for counter-drone solutions against small surveillance drones.

