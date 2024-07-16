DroneShield Addresses ASX Query Amidst Price Fluctuations

DroneShield Limited (AU:DRO) has released an update.

DroneShield Limited, trading as DRO on the ASX, has responded to a price query from the ASX following a significant change in share price and trading volume. The company confirmed that there is no undisclosed information that could explain the recent trading activity and reiterated compliance with the Listing Rules. The price fluctuations may be related to a recent market analysis article discussing DRO’s valuation and comparisons with other companies.

