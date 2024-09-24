DRONE VOLT SA Unveils Custom Drone Strategy Amid Record Sales

DRONE VOLT SA (FR:ALDRV) has released an update.

DRONE VOLT SA, a French leader in professional civilian drones, has announced a record €23.4 million turnover for the first half of 2024, marking the start of a new phase with a focus on custom, high-value drone offerings. The company has shifted from a product-oriented strategy to a client-oriented approach, leveraging its R&D expertise to create unique solutions tailored to customer needs. This strategic pivot aims to bolster commercial growth and profitability without the need for further substantial investments.

