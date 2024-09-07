Dril-Quip’s Strategic Merger Forms Innovex International

Dril-Quip ( (DRQ) ) has shared an update.

On September 6, 2024, a major merger was completed between two key players in the energy sector, resulting in the creation of Innovex International, Inc. This newly formed entity marked its debut by announcing the commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “INVX.” The merger is set to offer a comprehensive portfolio of technologies supporting well lifecycle, aiming for enhanced growth, cash flow, and shareholder returns. With a global presence, Innovex International is committed to driving efficiency and reducing costs through innovative product integration and dedicated customer service.

See more insights into DRQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.