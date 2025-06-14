DRI Healthcare Trust Reports FDA Delay on KalVista’s Sebetralstat Decision

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from DRI Healthcare ( ($TSE:DHT.UN) ).

DRI Healthcare Trust announced that KalVista Pharmaceuticals received a notice from the FDA indicating a delay in the PDUFA goal date for sebetralstat due to resourcing constraints. The FDA has not requested additional data and expects to make a decision within four weeks, which may impact KalVista’s market positioning and stakeholder expectations.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DHT.UN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DHT.UN is a Neutral.

DRI Healthcare Trust’s strong balance sheet and effective cash flow management are overshadowed by profitability challenges due to revenue decline and net losses. Technical analysis shows a bearish trend, and valuation concerns arise from negative earnings. However, recent corporate events indicate a positive outlook with improved financial results and strategic management, providing a moderate boost to the overall score.

More about DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare Trust, managed by DRI Capital Inc., is a leader in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since its IPO in 2021, the Trust has invested over $1.0 billion in acquiring royalties on more than 25 drugs, including Eylea, Orserdu, Omidria, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo, Zejula, and Zytiga. The Trust’s units are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols ‘DHT.UN’ and ‘DHT.U’.

Average Trading Volume: 42,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$733.2M

