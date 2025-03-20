Dream Office REIT Declares March 2025 Distribution

An update from Dream Office Real Estate Investment ( ($TSE:D.UN) ) is now available.

Dream Office REIT announced its March 2025 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A, payable on April 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of March 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering consistent returns to its stakeholders, reinforcing its strong position in the competitive Toronto office market.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust and a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto. The company manages over 3.5 million square feet of high-quality office space in prime locations, focusing on maintaining a portfolio of irreplaceable assets in one of the world’s top office markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.20%

Average Trading Volume: 648

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $233.6M

