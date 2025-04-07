Dream International Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Dream International ( (HK:1126) ) has issued an update.

Dream International Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2025, where it will address several key business matters. These include the adoption of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, re-elections of directors, and the re-appointment of KPMG as auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to authorize directors to allot and issue shares, which could impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

Dream International Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1126. The company is involved in the industry of manufacturing and trading, focusing on products that cater to various market needs.

