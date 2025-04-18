Dream Incubator Subsidiary Rebrands to Reflect Southeast Asia Expansion

An update from Dream Incubator Inc. ( (JP:4310) ) is now available.

Dream Incubator Inc. announced that its subsidiary in Vietnam will change its trade name to Dream Incubator Southeast Asia Joint Stock Company. This change, effective around June 2025, aims to enhance marketing and rebranding efforts as the subsidiary expands its business scope across Southeast Asia.

Dream Incubator Inc. operates in the strategy consulting industry, focusing on business production activities primarily in Southeast Asia. The company has a strong presence in Vietnam and Indonesia, serving as a core overseas hub for the DI Group since its establishment in 2007.

