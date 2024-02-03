Dream Finders Homes Announces Crescent Ventures Acquisition

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, the Company announced the acquisition of Crescent Ventures, LLC’s homebuilding assets, which operates in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee. The details of the announcement are in a press release provided in the current report, but this information is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not liable under that section, nor is it incorporated into any filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act unless specifically referenced.

