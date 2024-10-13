Dreadnought’s Star of Mangaroon Strikes Gold

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has reported outstanding gold recovery rates from its wholly-owned Star of Mangaroon project, with combined gravity and leach recoveries averaging 96.7%. The results indicate that the mineralization is free milling and suitable for conventional cyanide extraction, offering strong potential for a high-grade open pit operation. These positive metallurgical results are set to contribute to an upcoming scoping study and initial Mineral Resource estimate scheduled for November 2024.

