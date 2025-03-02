Dreadnought Resources Unveils Promising Niobium Exploration Target at Stinger

Dreadnought Resources Limited ( (AU:DRE) ) has provided an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced an Exploration Target for its Stinger niobium project, part of the Mangaroon Critical Metals Project. The internal study highlights significant economic potential, with Stinger delivering some of the thickest and highest-grade niobium intercepts in the region. The estimated Exploration Target ranges from 15 to 60 million tonnes with a niobium grade of 0.5% to 1.0%, indicating a substantial opportunity for further development. The company plans to seek a partner, preferably from the steel industry, to advance the project, while continuing its gold exploration efforts.

Dreadnought Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals. Their primary products include niobium, rare earth elements, titanium, scandium, and phosphorus, with a market focus on the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

