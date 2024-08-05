Dreadnought Resources Raises $3.71M for Exploration

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has secured $3.71 million from investors through a share placement to fund their exploration projects, including niobium drilling at Gifford Creek and Mangaroon gold drilling. The company’s Directors have also increased their stake by $0.21 million, pending shareholder approval, which will bring their total investment to $6.81 million. The raised capital will also support working capital needs.

