Dreadnought Resources Announces Shareholder Webinar for October 2025

An update from Dreadnought Resources Limited ( (AU:DRE) ) is now available.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has announced a webinar for shareholders and InvestorHub members, scheduled for October 29, 2025. The webinar, hosted by Managing Director Dean Tuck, will provide updates on recent results, exploration progress, and future plans, offering investors an opportunity to engage and ask questions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DRE) stock is a Buy with a A$0.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dreadnought Resources Limited stock, see the AU:DRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Dreadnought Resources Limited

Dreadnought Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:DRE.

Average Trading Volume: 15,523,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$201.4M

