Dreadnought Expands Drilling at Gifford Creek

Dreadnought Resources Limited has completed 19 RC drill holes at the Stinger and Rocky Road niobium targets in Western Australia, with initial assay results expected in August 2024. The drilling at the Gifford Creek Carbonatite has expanded the mineralization zone by 5km, and the company is planning further tests for oxide niobium enrichment. Additionally, Dreadnought has begun drilling for copper, gold, zinc, and silver at the Tiger target, with more gold target drilling to follow.

