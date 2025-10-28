DRDGOLD Celebrates 130 Years with Strategic Vision for Future

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Drdgold ( (DRD) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, DRDGOLD Limited released its Annual Integrated Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The report highlights the company’s strategic objectives, performance, and sustainable business model, emphasizing its ability to create value for stakeholders. Celebrating its 130-year anniversary, DRDGOLD reflects on its transformation from a traditional mining company to a leader in gold tailings retreatment. The report also outlines the company’s Vision 2028, an R8 billion capital program aimed at extending its operational life and enhancing its position in the tailings retreatment industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRD) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRD is a Neutral.

Drdgold’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and profitability, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals, with some bullish momentum but recent weakness. The valuation is moderate, with a reasonable P/E ratio but a lower dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African company specializing in gold tailings retreatment. It has transitioned from its origins as an underground gold mining company to become a leader in rehabilitating the environment and producing gold sustainably. The company focuses on creating skilled employment and reversing the negative impacts of historical mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 786,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.2B

