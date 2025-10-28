DRDGOLD Announces AGM and Releases Annual Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Drdgold ( (DRD) ) just unveiled an update.

DRDGOLD Limited announced on October 28, 2025, the availability of its annual financial statements and annual integrated report for the year ended June 30, 2025. The company also issued a notice for its annual general meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, which will be held remotely. The financial statements, audited by BDO South Africa Inc., showed no changes from the previously published condensed consolidated financial statements. This announcement ensures transparency and keeps stakeholders informed about the company’s financial health and governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (DRD) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drdgold stock, see the DRD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DRD is a Neutral.

Drdgold’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and profitability, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals, with some bullish momentum but recent weakness. The valuation is moderate, with a reasonable P/E ratio but a lower dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African company involved in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. It operates in the mining sector and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, A2X, and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DRD.

Average Trading Volume: 786,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.2B

