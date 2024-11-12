Drax Group’s Strong Performance and Strategic Expansion

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc reports a robust operational performance, with its Flexible Generation and Pellet Production businesses progressing towards a post-2027 target of over £500 million EBITDA. The company is advancing a £300 million share buyback and has launched Elimini, a US-based renewable power and carbon removals developer, while also exploring significant investment opportunities in biomass and energy security. Drax anticipates its 2024 full-year EBITDA to reach the top end of analyst estimates, driven by strong demand for renewable and dispatchable power.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.