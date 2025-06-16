Drax Group’s CCO Exercises Sharesave Options

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ).

Drax Group plc announced that Paul Sheffield, the Chief Commercial Officer, exercised his option to acquire 23,603 ordinary shares at a price of 127.1 pence per share following the maturity of the 2020 five-year Sharesave Plan. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, reflecting the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and offering insights into its employee incentive structures.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc scores well due to strong cash flow, attractive valuation metrics, and a robust buyback program. However, challenges with revenue consistency and regulatory uncertainties temper the outlook. The stock shows positive technical momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought signals.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on renewable energy production and biomass power generation. The company is known for its efforts in transitioning from coal-based energy to sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,503,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.35B

