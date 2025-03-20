Drax Group Sees Major Shareholder Shift with Bank of America Acquisition

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has provided an announcement.

Drax Group PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Bank of America Corporation acquiring a notable percentage of voting rights through financial instruments. This acquisition increases Bank of America’s influence in Drax Group, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and market positioning.

More about Drax Group plc

Drax Group PLC is a UK-based company primarily operating in the energy sector. It is known for its focus on renewable energy and biomass power generation, aiming to lead in sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -10.57%

Average Trading Volume: 1,500,794

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.1B

