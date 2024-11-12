Drax Group Reports Strong Performance and Growth Plans

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group plc has reported strong operational performance across its Flexible Generation, Pellet Production, and Biomass Generation sectors, expecting its 2024 EBITDA to hit the high end of analysts’ estimates. The company is progressing with a £300 million share buyback program and has launched Elimini, a US-based renewable power and carbon removals developer. Drax continues to explore growth opportunities, particularly in Biomass Energy with Carbon Capture Storage (BECCS) and pumped storage hydro, aligning with the UK Government’s clean energy goals.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.