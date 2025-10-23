Drax Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of Capital Management Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has issued an announcement.

Drax Group plc has executed a share buyback transaction as part of its ongoing program announced in July 2025. The company purchased 105,800 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 715.5 to 728.5 pence per share. This transaction is part of a larger strategy to manage its share capital, with implications for shareholder value and market perception. Following this purchase, Drax Group now has 432,096,816 ordinary shares in issue, with 88,182,905 held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DRX) stock is a Buy with a £742.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Drax Group plc stock, see the GB:DRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DRX is a Outperform.

Drax Group plc’s overall score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by positive earnings call insights. However, technical indicators suggest potential bearish momentum, and challenges in revenue growth and market conditions pose risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DRX stock, click here.

More about Drax Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,181,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.44B

Find detailed analytics on DRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue