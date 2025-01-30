Drax Group Continues Share Buyback Programme

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) just unveiled an update.

Drax Group plc has announced the purchase of 252,107 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme initiated on 7 August 2024. The average price paid per share was 613.11 pence, with the total number of ordinary shares in issue now standing at 427,775,740, including treasury shares. This transaction is part of Drax Group’s strategy to manage its capital and provide value to shareholders, potentially affecting its market positioning and the overall perception of the company’s financial health among stakeholders.

More about Drax Group plc

YTD Price Performance: -5.40%

Average Trading Volume: 1,080,098

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.23B

