Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Programme with Latest Share Purchase

Drax Group plc ( (GB:DRX) ) has provided an update.

Drax Group plc announced the purchase of 249,092 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, which commenced in August 2024. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and impacting its market positioning by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Drax Group plc is an energy company primarily engaged in renewable energy production. It focuses on providing sustainable energy solutions and operates in the utility sector with significant emphasis on biomass and bioenergy technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -6.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,075,239

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.23B

