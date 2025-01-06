Drax Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from Drax Group plc is now available.

Drax Group plc, a prominent player in the energy industry, is progressing with its share buyback program initiated in August 2024. The company announced the purchase of 496,606 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 669.02 pence each. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders. The buyback activity has implications for the company’s share capital and voting rights, with a total of 18,254,381 shares repurchased for treasury since the program’s inception. This strategic move can potentially enhance shareholder value and influence the market perception of Drax Group’s financial health.

More about Drax Group plc

YTD Price Performance: 3.24%

Average Trading Volume: 1,071,233

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.18B

