Dragon Mountain Gold Appoints New Director Gernot Abl

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited ( (AU:DMG) ) has provided an update.

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited has announced the appointment of Gernot Abl as a director effective January 6, 2025. The announcement also includes details of Mr. Abl’s interests in securities, which include a $50,000 convertible loan as a beneficiary of a trust through CSNA PTY LTD. This appointment may influence the company’s operational dynamics and align with its strategic goals in the mining sector.

More about Dragon Mountain Gold Limited

Dragon Mountain Gold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on exploration and development of gold resources.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 200,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €945.8K

