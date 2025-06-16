Dragon Mining Delays Response Document, Extends Offer Timetable

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Dragon Mining ( (HK:1712) ) has provided an update.

Dragon Mining Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its response document related to an ongoing offer, extending the deadline to June 23, 2025. This extension, approved by relevant authorities, impacts the expected timetable of the offer, with the first closing date now set for August 8, 2025, allowing stakeholders more time to consider the proposal.

More about Dragon Mining

Dragon Mining Limited is a company incorporated in Western Australia, operating within the mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources, contributing to the supply of essential raw materials in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,097,208

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$711.4M

For an in-depth examination of 1712 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.