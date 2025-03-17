Dragon Mining Announces Trading Halt Pending Inside Information Release

Dragon Mining ( (HK:1712) ) has shared an update.

Dragon Mining Limited has announced a trading halt in its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective from March 17, 2025. This halt is pending the release of an announcement related to inside information concerning the company, as per the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

More about Dragon Mining

Dragon Mining Limited is a company incorporated in Western Australia, operating within the mining industry. The company is involved in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources, with its shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1712.

YTD Price Performance: 37.01%

Average Trading Volume: 234,395

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$333.6M

