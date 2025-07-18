Draganfly’s Commander3 XL UAV Chosen by U.S. DoD for Advanced Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Draganfly ( (TSE:DPRO) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 16, 2025, Draganfly Inc. announced that its Commander3 XL UAV platform has been selected by a major branch of the U.S. Department of Defense for advanced operation initiatives. This selection, facilitated through a prime contractor, underscores the growing demand for adaptable UAV platforms in defense scenarios, enhancing Draganfly’s position in the industry by validating the reliability and versatility of its technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DPRO) stock is a Buy with a C$7.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DPRO is a Neutral.

Draganfly’s overall stock score is primarily constrained by its financial challenges and unprofitable state, as reflected in the financial performance and valuation scores. However, positive technical indicators, strategic partnerships, and promising earnings call narratives provide potential for future growth, albeit with significant risks.

More about Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics with over 25 years of innovation. The company provides technology for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying, focusing on delivering efficient and reliable solutions that save time, money, and lives.

Average Trading Volume: 44,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$38.53M

