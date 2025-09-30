Draganfly Secures U.S. Army Contract for Flex FPV Drone Systems

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Draganfly ( (TSE:DPRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Draganfly Inc. announced on September 30, 2025, that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to supply Flex FPV drone systems. This collaboration involves delivering high-performance drones and establishing on-site manufacturing within overseas U.S. Forces facilities to enhance deployment speed and reduce supply-chain timelines. The initiative is a significant milestone in advancing critical drone capabilities closer to the battlefield, thereby reducing logistical vulnerabilities and enhancing force readiness. Recent military exercises have highlighted the importance of FPV technology, and Draganfly’s involvement supports the strategic shift towards decentralized and agile innovation in drone warfare.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DPRO) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DPRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DPRO is a Neutral.

Draganfly’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant losses and cash flow issues. While technical analysis and earnings call insights provide some positive aspects, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings.



More about Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. is a pioneer in drone solutions and robotics, with over 25 years of innovation in the industry. The company provides advanced drone technology for various sectors including public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying, focusing on delivering efficient and reliable technology to help organizations save time, money, and lives.

Average Trading Volume: 73,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$52M

