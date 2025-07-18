Draganfly Secures $25 Million in Direct Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Draganfly ( (TSE:DPRO) ) has issued an update.

On July 18, 2025, Draganfly Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a US$25 million registered direct offering. The offering involves the sale of 4,672,895 units at US$5.35 per unit, each comprising one common share and one warrant. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, including funding new product demand and growth initiatives. The offering is expected to close around July 21, 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DPRO) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DPRO is a Neutral.

Draganfly’s overall stock score is primarily constrained by its financial challenges and unprofitable state, as reflected in the financial performance and valuation scores. However, positive technical indicators, strategic partnerships, and promising earnings call narratives provide potential for future growth, albeit with significant risks.

Draganfly Inc. is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics, with over 25 years of innovation. The company provides technology for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying, aiming to deliver efficient and reliable solutions that help organizations save time, money, and lives.

Average Trading Volume: 44,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$38.53M

