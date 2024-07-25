Draganfly Bolsters Board with High-Profile Additions

Draganfly (TSE:DPRO) has released an update.

Draganfly Inc., a leading drone technology firm, has strengthened its Board of Directors with the addition of Thomas B. Modly, former Acting Secretary of the Navy, and tech entrepreneur Tim Dunnigan. Both appointees bring a wealth of experience in military leadership and technology innovation which is expected to drive the company’s growth and strategic operations within the UAV industry.

