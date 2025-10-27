Dr. Reddy’s Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Call Recordings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 25, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the availability of audio recordings from their earnings call conducted on October 24, 2025. This call covered the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The release of these recordings is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, providing stakeholders with insights into their financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (RDY) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock, see the RDY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RDY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RDY is a Outperform.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a balanced valuation. The company’s consistent profitability and solid balance sheet are significant strengths. Technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish trends. The valuation is fair, with no significant overvaluation concerns. Earnings call insights highlight both growth opportunities and challenges, particularly in the U.S. generics market.

To see Spark’s full report on RDY stock, click here.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical industry, headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company is known for its production of generic medications, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and proprietary products, with a significant focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.2B

See more data about RDY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue