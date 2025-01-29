Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Reports Strong Q3FY25 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posted strong financial results for Q3FY25, with a significant 16% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenues, totaling Rs. 8,359 crores ($977 million). This growth was bolstered by its recent acquisition of the Nicotine Replacement Therapy business, which contributed Rs. 605 crores to its revenues. Despite challenges such as price erosion, the company maintained robust profit margins and a steady EBITDA of Rs. 2,298 crores ($269 million). The strategic focus on R&D, particularly in complex generics and biosimilars, and operational investments have positioned Dr. Reddy’s for continued growth, further solidifying its standing in the global pharmaceutical market.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a global pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. It operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and biosimilars. The company is committed to providing affordable and innovative healthcare solutions worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -13.66%

Average Trading Volume: 1,535,272

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.36B

