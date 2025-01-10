Dr. Reddy’s Faces GST Tax Demand, Evaluates Appeal

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) has issued an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has been issued a tax demand order from the GST Authority, including interest and penalty, for the financial year 2017-18, alleging the company availed ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC). Despite the penalty of Rs. 39,75,827/-, the company states that there is no material impact on its financials or operations, and it is considering filing an appeal with the appellate authority.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. is a prominent pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India. It specializes in the development and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products, including generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and proprietary products. The company focuses on providing affordable and innovative medicines to patients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 0.89%

Average Trading Volume: 1,212,748

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.31B

