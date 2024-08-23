Dr. Reddy’s Faced with Minor GST Penalty

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges of a tax demand including interest and penalty issued by the GST Authority, which contends that the company incorrectly availed of excess Input Tax Credit for the fiscal year 2019-20. The penalty amount imposed is Rs. 33,736, but the company assesses that this will not materially impact its financials or operations. Dr. Reddy’s is considering an appeal against the order.

For further insights into RDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.