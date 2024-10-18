Downing Renewables Enhances Share Strategy Amid Green Focus

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc recently repurchased 20,000 of its own shares, reflecting its strategic management of shareholder value. With these shares held in treasury, the company maintains a focus on its sustainable investment portfolio, which is designed to aid the transition to a net-zero economy. This move highlights DORE’s commitment to providing stable income through diversified renewable energy and infrastructure assets.

