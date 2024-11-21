Downing Renewables Announces Q3 2024 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc has announced a dividend of 1.45 pence per Ordinary Share for the quarter ending 30 September 2024. This dividend, with an 80% interest streaming percentage for UK tax purposes, will be paid on 31 December 2024 to shareholders registered by 29 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for 28 November 2024.
For further insights into GB:DORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.