Downing Renewables Announces Q3 2024 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc has announced a dividend of 1.45 pence per Ordinary Share for the quarter ending 30 September 2024. This dividend, with an 80% interest streaming percentage for UK tax purposes, will be paid on 31 December 2024 to shareholders registered by 29 November 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for 28 November 2024.

