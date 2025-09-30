Downer EDI Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Downer EDI Limited ( (AU:DOW) ) has provided an update.

Downer EDI Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, detailing the acquisition of 208,255 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This buy-back activity is part of a strategic move to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DOW) stock is a Buy with a A$7.75 price target.

More about Downer EDI Limited

Downer EDI Limited operates in the infrastructure and services industry, providing integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on delivering services across sectors such as transport, utilities, facilities, and engineering.

Average Trading Volume: 1,406,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.95B

