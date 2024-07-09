Downer EDI Director’s Increased Performance Rights

Downer EDI Limited (AU:DOW) has released an update.

Downer EDI Limited has reported a change in holdings by Director Peter John Tompkins, with an increase in performance rights from 118,026 to 832,953, all subject to meeting performance conditions and continued employment. The director’s direct and indirect shareholdings remain at 306,136 ordinary shares after the transaction. This development reflects the company’s long-term incentive plans and the ongoing commitment of its leadership to the company’s future.

