Dowlais Group PLC Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Dowlais Group PLC has recently executed a share buy-back program, acquiring 314,422 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 51.3350 pence per share. This move is part of a larger £50 million initiative to enhance shareholder value. Following the transaction, the company now has 1,362,486,807 shares in circulation, which will influence voting rights calculations.

