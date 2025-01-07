Dowlais Group PLC Executes Share Buy-Back as Part of £50 Million Programme

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Dowlais Group PLC ( (GB:DWL) ) has issued an update.

Dowlais Group PLC, a company engaged in a £50 million share buy-back programme, has acquired 479,317 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 66.40 pence to 69.45 pence per share, with an average price of 68.0782 pence. The purchased shares will be cancelled, and the total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 1,351,856,429, offering shareholders a new denominator for interest notifications as per FCA rules.

More about Dowlais Group PLC

YTD Price Performance: -2.08%

Average Trading Volume: 5,447,669

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £889.6M

