Dowlais Group Implements Share Buy-Back Program

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 243,328 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 63.10 to 65.05 pence per share, as part of its £50 million share buy-back program. Following this transaction, the company will have 1,374,306,966 ordinary shares in issue, which will also be the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.