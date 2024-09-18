Dowlais Group Completes Share Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has successfully executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 82,289 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 62.45 to 63.00 pence, with the intention to cancel them. This move leaves the company with a total of 1,370,008,170 ordinary shares in issue and the same number of voting rights. The transaction, part of a larger £50 million program, was conducted through Investec Bank plc.

