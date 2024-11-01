Dowlais Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has announced its total voting rights, confirming that as of October 31, 2024, its share capital consists of 1,361,806,403 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. Investors should consider this figure when calculating their shareholdings in the company. With no shares held in treasury, this update is crucial for understanding shareholder voting power.

