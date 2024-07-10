Dowlais Group Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 184,642 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 70.45 to 72.25 pence per share, as part of its £50 million share buy-back program. This transaction leaves the company with 1,380,187,007 ordinary shares, and this total serves as the denominator for shareholders to determine changes in their interest in the company.

