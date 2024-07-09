Dowlais Group Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 166,371 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 71.45 to 73.90 pence, as part of its £50 million programme aimed at reducing the total number of shares in issue. Following the transaction, these shares will be cancelled, leaving the company with 1,380,371,649 ordinary shares, and thus adjusting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. The detailed transactions were conducted through Investec Bank plc on the 8th of July, 2024.

