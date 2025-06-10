DOWELL SERVICE GROUP Updates Final Dividend Details

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H ( (HK:2352) ).

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED has announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company has revised the exchange rate for the payment of the final dividend, setting it at RMB 0.03 per share, which translates to HKD 0.0328 per share. This update impacts non-resident shareholders, as a 10% withholding tax will be applied to enterprise and individual shareholders residing outside the PRC, with adjustments based on applicable tax treaties.

More about DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H

Average Trading Volume: 800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$468.3M

